SC State Guard celebrates 350 years of service

Special event to recognize more than three centuries of service takes place at Olympia Armory Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- The South Carolina State Guard will celebrate its 350th anniversary this year at a special event happening today, Saturday September 26.

It starts at the Olympia Armory on Granby Lane near the State Fairgrounds at 10:45 in the morning.

Governor Henry McMaster and the State Guard Commander, Leon Lott are among those attending the event.

Officials say the guard will also debut its State Guard anthem for the first time.