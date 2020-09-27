Carolina Women’s Soccer Scores Four Unanswered Goals to Take Down Missouri 4-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer (1-1-0, 1-1-0 SEC) came from behind and scored four unanswered goals to take down Missouri (0-1-0, 0-1-0 SEC) at Stone Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The come from behind victory was sparked and led by freshman Catherine Barry’s two goals, giving Carolina its first SEC win of the 2020 season.

“[The comeback] says a lot about our team, how we were able to bounce back and not panic,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “It was really nice to get that first goal; it was tough, but Cat just made it happen. For her that was nice to be rewarded and the presence she had up top for us. It is always nice to get your first goal as a freshman. And then for her to get two is pretty amazing.”

Missouri jumped out to a quick lead in the 11th minute of action when Julissa Cisneros fired home a free kick into the back of the net. The goal for Cisneros gives her at least one goal in seven-straight matches dating back to 2019.

It took some hustle for the Gamecocks to get back into the match in the 27th minute. Barry put pressure on Missouri’s goalkeeper and eventually redirected a clearance into the back of the net for her first collegiate goal.

Barry added to her impressive performance with another goal in the second half. She put Carolina on top in the 54th minute with another hustle play. Barry beat her one-on-one defender outside the box and then knocked the ball free of Missouri’s goalkeeper before striking a long-distance shot into the empty net. The brace for Carolina is the first since Lauren Chang on Sept. 20, 2019, against Georgia.

After a red card sent a Missouri defender to the sideline for the remainder of the match, Jyllissa Harris stepped up and buried a free kick, giving the Gamecocks a commanding 3-1 lead with Missouri down to just 10 players for the remainder of the match.

The match proved to be a great match for Carolina’s 2020 freshmen class when Rylee Forster buried an insurance goal in the 70th minute. After Riley Tanner dissected the Tiger defense, she slotted a ball across the box that eventually caught Forster’s foot where the freshman fired into the right side of the goal.

“The freshmen have been crucial on the field for us this year,” Smith said. “There is a reason a few of them are starting and then we have a few of them coming off the bench. They have been a huge lift. We are still trying to figure some things out. It is tough for everyone to jump into SEC play, especially when you have a young team.”

The Gamecocks will be back in action on Sunday, Oct. 4, when they host Kentucky at Stone Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network.