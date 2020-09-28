Blue Flour closes Main street location permanently

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The coronavirus pandemic is still having a ripple effect on businesses through out the country and right here in the Capitol city. The Blue Flour Bakery which has been closed since the outbreak started to rear its head in Columbia says the lights will remain off and doors closed.

While the bakery says their Irmo location will still be operational, and is even expanding it business to include brunch, they say their Main street location in the heart of downtown Columbia was unable to weather the COVID-19 storm.

Business owners released a brief statement saying in part,