Camden Police investigating Sunday evening shooting that left one dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Camden Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that left one victim dead.

Police say the incident occurred Sunday shortly before 7:41 p.m. on Carlos Street in the Kirkwood Community in Camden.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at crimesc.com, call 1-888-CRIME-SC or call Detective Dallas Rabon of the Camden Police Department at 803-425-6035.