Latest: Witness signatures not required on absentee by mail ballots in 2020 election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In the most recent development over whether witness signatures are required for absentee by mail ballots, a court ruling has determined that witness signatures are not required for the 2020 election.

According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, on Friday, the full United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overruled the court’s three-judge panel’s previous decision to require a witness signature on ballots. This essentially affirms the September 19 ruling by the United States District Court to suspend the requirement of a witness signature for the 2020 presidential election.

The State Election Commission says the case is ongoing and still subject to change.

Additional updates and information can be found at scvotes.gov.