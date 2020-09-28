SC police find guns in car surrounded by protesters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina spotted a truck surrounded by protesters over the weekend and discovered two men inside with loaded handguns, a rifle, a wooden club, knives and a stun gun, among other weapons.

Charleston police say officers intervened when they saw a group of protesters leave the main crowd and surround a truck in a parking lot Sunday night.

Police seized four guns from 59-year-old Richard Ray and 46-year-old Matthew Constantine.

The department said officers also discovered binoculars, a tactical vest, ammunition, knives, a glass pipe and a baton.

The men were charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun.