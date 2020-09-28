Sumter Police search for missing woman, while man missing found safe

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter county sheriff’s office is asking residents to keep an eye out for 37-year-old Shannon Gould.

Investigators say she was last seen between September 17th and 18th at a family member’s home on Dorsey Drive.

officials say Gould suffers with a mental heath condition.

The Sumter Police Department says 54-year-old Alfonso Riley was last seen walking off from Prisma Health Tuomey around 7:30 last night,was located Monday afternoon and is safe.

Authorities say Riley waslast seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

If you see Gould or have information concerning her whereabouts you are asked to contact authorities or call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip by going to Midlands Crimestoppers here