Survey ranks SC as second least-safe state for school re-openings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re ready for schools to reopen, one survey says it might not be safe do so in South Carolina.

According to wallethub.com, South Carolina is the second least-safe state in the country for schools to re-open. The survey was based on factors like the number of cases per 100,000 children, coronavirus cases in the past seven days, and child COVID-19 deaths.