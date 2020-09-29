Dabo Swinney previews Clemson’s week four matchup with Virginia

CLEMSON, S.C. — After an earlier than normal bye week, the Clemson Tigers are back in action this weekend, returning to ACC play to host the Virginia Cavaliers at Memorial Stadium.

This game is a rematch of last year’s ACC championship game. Clemson beat Virginia 62-17 to claim its fifth consecutive conference title.

The Cavaliers will be taking the field for just the second time this season after opening up 2020 with consecutive open dates. Virginia played its first game of the season this past weekend, beating Duke 38-20.

Brennan Armstrong was the catalyst for the Cavaliers in the win at quarterback, accounting for 316 total yards of offense and three total touchdowns. His main target through the air was South Carolina native Lavel Davis, who brought down four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Dabo Swinney addressed the media today to break down the biggest areas of strength for Clemson’s next opponent and address key matchups the Tigers need to take advantage of to improve to 3-0.