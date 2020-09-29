Columbia, SC (WOLO) —You hear it every year around this season, get your flu shot to make sure you keep you and your family safe. This year however, while flu season is a concern, medical experts are asking people to make sure they are vaccinated even so this year more since we are in the middle of a global pandemic.

Flu season typically begins around October and November, reach peak season around February and according to DHEC can sometimes hang around until the Spring.

Some medical professionals say since influenza, and coronavirus have some similar symptoms, getting a shot for influenza will help some people not only stay protected but cut down on the confusion of what virus could be causing you to fall ill.

Prisma Health is trying to help by offering free flu shots this Saturday October 3rd at the Lower Richland High School. You can stop by to get inoculated from 9a.m -1 p.m.

If you are not able to make it to the free event Saturday, Prisma plans to hold additional events through the end of the month at a variety of locations.

Scheduled events are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 7–Thursday, Oct. 29, 3–6 p.m.

(Every Wednesday and Thursday)

Prisma Health Richland Hospital Campus

9 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, SC 29203

Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Lower Richland High School

2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins, SC 29061

First Baptist Church, Camden

1201 Broad St., Camden, SC 29020

1201 Broad St., Camden, SC 29020

Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Dent Middle School*

2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206

Sumter High School

2580 McCray's Mill Rd., Sumter, SC 29154

2580 McCray’s Mill Rd., Sumter, SC 29154

(Enter through gate 1)

Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

St. Andrews Middle School

1231 Bluefield Dr., Columbia, SC 29210

Fairfield Middle School*

728 U.S. Highway 321 Bypass S., Winnsboro, SC 29180

Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.–1 p.m

Brookland Baptist Church

1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC 29169

Dreher High School

3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205

Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

W.A. Perry Middle School (Challenger Parking Lot)

2600 Barhamville Rd., Columbia, SC 29204

Eau Claire High School

4800 Monticello Rd., Columbia, SC 29203

*Flu shots at Dent Middle School and Fairfield Middle School will be administered by SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) staff.

Parents and guardians will have to sing consent forms which will be available at each site for any child under the age of 16. Flu shots will be available on a first come, first serve basis. are required and available at each site. Children under the age of 16 require a parent/guardian signature. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on other dates, times and locations click on the Prima Health link

for flu shots here.