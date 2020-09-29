Sumter County Sheriff looking for missing man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 25-year-old Jonathan Sein who was last seen by his family on August 20.

Sein stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He drives a pearl-colored 2000 Lexus SU RX300 with a temporary paper tag and damage to the body.

Anyone with information as to where Sein may be is asked to either call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or dial 911.