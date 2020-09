Voting registration deadlines are fast approaching

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Election officials say now is the time to make sure you’re registered to vote ahead of the November election. In South Carolina, you have five days left to get registered to vote, if you’re not registered already. The deadline is October 4th.

The best way to check out the deadlines and requirements or to make sure your registration is valid is by going to scvotes.gov.