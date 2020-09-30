Dutch Fork QB commits to Clemson

Will Taylor originally committed to play baseball for the Clemson Tigers, but when the scholarship offer came from Dabo Swinney and the football team, he couldn’t pass it up.

The Dutch Fork quarterback announced his commitment to Dabo Wednesday on social media, agreeing to pursue both sports at the school.

Taylor transferred to Dutch Fork from Ben Lippen in the offseason and had an incredible debut last Friday night against White Knoll, throwing for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns in the Foxes 66-0 win.

According to Taylor, Swinney would like to see him as a receiver, but QB reps could be in the conversation too.