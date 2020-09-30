FBI looking for individual who may have information about child sexual assault victim

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who, they say, may have information about the identity of a child sexual assault victim.

Authorities say the man is being referred to as John Doe 42, and he was seen on a video, captured by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2019, with a child. Data embedded in the video file indicates that the video is from October 2015.

Officials say John Doe 42 is a white male with gray hair, wearing a red and black plaid shirt, and speaks with a southern accent. Due to the age of the video it is possible his appearance may have changed.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI

(1-800-225-5324).