Images released of vehicle involved in Fairfield Street shooting earlier this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety released images of a vehicle involved in a shooting this month. Officials say it happened on September 7 on or around Fairfield Street and Boulevard Street after 4 p.m.

According to investigators, the black Lexus and a champagne-colored sedan were shooting at each other. Authorities say the sedan hit another vehicle during the shooting and fled the scene.

Investigators have not reported any injuries. Officials believe the Lexus had four suspects inside.

If you have any information contact Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.