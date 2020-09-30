Loaded weapon found at SC high school; investigation ongoing

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina high school and middle school were placed on lockdown Wednesday after a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack.

The City of Simpsonville, in a news release, said the school resource officer at Hillcrest High was told at about 9:15 a.m. that a student had alcohol. When the student was confronted, he dropped his bookbag and ran. Greenville County Schools officials said officers searched the bag and found a loaded handgun.

In addition to the high school, news outlets report Bryson Middle School was also placed on lockdown during the investigation.

The high school stayed on a lockout for the rest of the day, but authorities lifted the restriction at the middle school.