World Central Kitchen to provide free meals for voters in line this election day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Voters could be standing in long lines this election day, but some could also receive free meals.

The non-profit World Central Kitchen is kicking off an effort it calls #ChefsForThePolls. The organization will offer free meals to voters at polling stations on November 3 and on early voting days.

The plan is to team up with local food trucks and restaurants for the meals. The organization says people often cast their vote before work during their lunch break or after work.