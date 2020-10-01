Boeing to consolidate all 787 Dreamliner production to North Charleston

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After weeks of speculation, Boeing announced to employees today its plans to consolidate all 787 Dreamliner production, bringing that work to the Lowcountry.

In a letter sent to employees, Boeing announced it is ending production at its Seattle plant. The North Charleston facility will handle all assembly operations for the aircraft starting in 2021.

Production began at Boeing’s North Charleston plant in 2012.