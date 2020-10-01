Clemson running back enters transfer portal

Former five-star recruit Demarkcus Bowman has entered the transfer portal, Clemson confirmed Thursday afternoon.

According to the school, the running back made his intentions known to the coaches earlier this week.

Bowman had nine carries for 32 yards in the first two games of Clemson’s season and was considered one of the top prospects in the nation. He was rated the No. 2 running back in the class of 2020, after rushing for over 5,000 yards and 71 touchdowns in his career.