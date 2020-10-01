Drive-thru SC State Fair scheduled for October 20th-21st

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re learning more about this year’s drive-thru South Carolina State Fair. The free event is happening Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Guests will have the chance to drive through the fairgrounds to see different animals, farm equipment, art and a preview of the upcoming second annual “Carolina Lights” holiday light show. The route is estimated to take about 20 minutes.

The South Carolina State Fair is also offering the chance to purchase fair food October 20-24 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information about this year’s State Fair, visit www.scstatefair.org.