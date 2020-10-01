Orangeburg authorities search for home invasion suspect

Orangeburg Co., SC (WOLO) — Authorities say they are hoping you can help them identify and locate a man wanted in connection to a home invasion that took place September 21.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s the suspect is accused of going to a home on Baugh street home and assaulting the couple inside after forcing his way inside. Officials say they were altered to the incident after getting a call from the home just before 11 p.m. The victims say they got a knock on their back door thinking it might be relatives stopping by. When they answered the door however, officials say it was an unknown man asking for a cigarette.

Authorities say the male suspect pulled out a gun, and forced his way inside the home before he hit the male occupant and then pointed the gun at the female inside.

Authorities say the unidentified male suspect fled the home when the couple told him they had no valuables. But not before dropping the a magazine to his gun which has now been seized by investigators working the case.

If anyone has any information on the male, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.