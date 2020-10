Survey says SC among nation’s leaders in unemployment recovery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– When it comes to job recovery, South Carolina is among the nation’s best.

According to wallethub.com, South Carolina has the ninth fastest recovery for weekly unemployment claims in the country. The survey was based on three metrics, comparing last week’s unemployment claims to last year, the start of 2020, and the start of the pandemic.

To see WalletHub’s full study, click here.