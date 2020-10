18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at UofSC since Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina reports 18 new cases of coronavirus on campus, 17 of which are students. This brings the total number of active cases to 39.

UofSC says 1,632 tests have been conducted since Tuesday, with a percent positive rate of 1.4%.

To see UofSC’s full coronavirus dashboard, click here.