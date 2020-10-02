Gov. McMaster lifts statewide restriction on restaurant occupancy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order which lifts the previous restriction on restaurant occupancy throughout the state.

Previously, restaurants could operate at 50% occupancy, but under the new executive order restaurants can operate at 100% capacity. Other restaurant safety guidelines remain in place for the time being such as mandatory face masks for patrons and the “last call order” which bans the sale of alcohol in restaurants after 11 p.m.

“South Carolina is open for business” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one – aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

Other safety guidelines that are no longer required, but are encouraged include:

Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.

Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.

Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.

Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.