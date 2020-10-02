Prisma Health offering free flu shots

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is giving out free flu shots at several Richland One schools throughout October.

You and your kids can get a flu shot Saturday at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins, and the First Baptist church in Camden. Both drive-thru sites are open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Officials say shots are free for children six months and older.

For more information about how you can receive a free flu shot, visit www.palmettohealthchildrens.org/news-and-events/fight-the-flu-2020.