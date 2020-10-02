Richland School District Two receives $1 million grant for STEM education

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, Richland School District Two said they are the recipient of a $1 million Whole Child Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). The grant will provide 15 schools, and approximately 1,245 military-connected students with college and career ready resources to build or expand on programs related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“These funds will provide premier opportunities for our children across Richland School District Two,” stated Dr. Arlene Bakutes, Project Director. “The overall goal is to increase academic outcomes in math for elementary and middle school students.”

Over the next four and a half years, the grant will serve students at the following institutions:

Center for Achievement

Center for Inquiry

Bethel-Hanberry Elementary

Bookman Road Elementary

Bridge Creek Elementary

Catawba Trail Elementary

Killian Elementary

Lake Carolina Elementary (Upper & Lower Campuses)

Langford Elementary

Rice Creek Elementary

Round Top Elementary

Sandlapper Elementary

Blythewood Middle

Muller Road Middle.

In 2020, the DoDEA awarded 21 grants in 13 states to the sum of $22 million, serving over 100,000 students.