Report: Clemson transfer running back heading to Florida
CLEMSON, S.C. — After announcing his transfer from Clemson earlier this week, former five-star prospect Demarkcus Bowman is reportedly taking his talents to Gainesville to join the Florida Gators.
Bowman was the No. 2 rated running back in the 2020 recruiting class according to Rivals, and was heavily recruited by the Gators before ultimately choosing to sign with Clemson.
In two games as a Tiger, Bowman totaled nine carries for 32 yards playing behind Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon.