Report: Clemson transfer running back heading to Florida

CLEMSON, S.C. — After announcing his transfer from Clemson earlier this week, former five-star prospect Demarkcus Bowman is reportedly taking his talents to Gainesville to join the Florida Gators.

BREAKING: Former five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman (@Bowman_22) tells @GatorsTerritory that he is transferring to the University of Florida. This is yet another huge pickup for Dan Mullen and company in the transfer portal. STORY: https://t.co/C9FNJhZi8i #UF #Gators pic.twitter.com/YhWFKsiDGf — Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) October 3, 2020

Bowman was the No. 2 rated running back in the 2020 recruiting class according to Rivals, and was heavily recruited by the Gators before ultimately choosing to sign with Clemson.

In two games as a Tiger, Bowman totaled nine carries for 32 yards playing behind Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon.