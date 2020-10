South Carolina State Fair releases ‘Drive-Through’ fair details for October 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can still grab those tasty fair food treats, from corn dogs to funnel cakes this year, just in a different way.

The South Carolina State Fair has released more details about this year’s Drive-Thru South Carolina State Fair.

The free event is happening Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Guests will have the chance to drive through the fairgrounds to see different animals, farm equipment, art and a preview of the upcoming second annual “Carolina Lights” holiday light show. The route is estimated to take about 20 minutes, say officials.

The South Carolina State Fair is also offering the chance to purchase fair food October 20-24 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information about this year’s State Fair, visit https://www.scstatefair.org/