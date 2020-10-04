SC One stop Coronavirus website offers more information about economics of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A website created by state leaders to offer information, all in one place, is now a one stop shop for more COVID-19 information.

The Governor’s office announced the Accelerate SC website will include Coronavirus statistics and many other topics, including an employment tab.

According to a release, accelerate.sc.gov, now provides South Carolinians a single place to see the latest data about economic revitalization efforts, COVID-19 statistics and many other topics. Citizens can access the accelerateSC dashboards by visiting accelerate.sc.gov.