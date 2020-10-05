Gamecocks and Auburn Game Time Set for Noon

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 13/13 Auburn Tigers will meet at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, at noon ET, the Southeastern Conference announced today. The game will be televised on either ESPN or the SEC Network, with that decision coming after this weekend’s games.

Auburn holds a commanding 10-1-1 lead in the all-time series between the two SEC schools, but the teams have not met since the 2014 season, a 42-35 Auburn win on The Plains. Carolina’s lone win in the series came by a 16-14 count during the 1933 campaign when the game was played in Birmingham.

This week, the Gamecocks (0-2) travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-2), while Auburn (1-1) hosts Arkansas (1-1).

Here is the complete SEC schedule for Saturday, Oct. 17:

Auburn at South Carolina, Noon ET on ESPN or SEC Network *

Kentucky at Tennessee, Noon ET on ESPN or SEC Network *

LSU at Florida, 3:30pm ET on ESPN

Ole Miss at Arkansas, 3:30pm ET on ESPN2

Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 pm ET on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30pm ET on SEC Network

Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET on CBS