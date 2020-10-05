Gov. McMaster extends condolences to family of Myrtle Beach Police officer killed Saturday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Myrtle Beach Police say an officer was fatally shot on Saturday night after responding to a domestic violence call.

Officer Jacob Hancher was killed and another officer was injured in the shooting. The State Law Enforcement Division reported the suspect has died as well.

Governor Henry McMaster tweeted his condolences for officer Hancher’s death Monday morning.

The news of this heinous act of violence is nothing less than gut wrenching. Peggy and I ask that you join us in praying for Officer Hancher’s family and the Myrtle Beach community. https://t.co/TFhQicbhvq — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 5, 2020

This case is under investigation.