Gov. McMaster extends condolences to family of Myrtle Beach Police officer killed Saturday night
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Myrtle Beach Police say an officer was fatally shot on Saturday night after responding to a domestic violence call.
Officer Jacob Hancher was killed and another officer was injured in the shooting. The State Law Enforcement Division reported the suspect has died as well.
Governor Henry McMaster tweeted his condolences for officer Hancher’s death Monday morning.
This case is under investigation.