SCDEW: SC to join several other states in virtual job fair Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is one of several states taking part in a virtual job fair. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the job fair is tomorrow from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Employers from states like Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee are also participating which includes companies like Lowe’s and Verizon.

You will need to register beforehand. To register for this virtual job fair, visit scwgu.easyvirtualfair.com.