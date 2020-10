White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday morning, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted out that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

McEnany says she has not experienced any symptoms, and will continue to work remotely while she is in the quarantine process.

McEnany is the latest White House official to test positive for the virus after President Trump tested positive late Thursday night.