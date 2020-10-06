Dabo Swinney breaks down Clemson’s top-10 matchup with Miami

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the first time since 2016, the Clemson Tigers will host a top-10 team in Death Valley.

The last time it happened was 2016, the famed showdown between Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson. In 2020, another dynamic dual-threat quarterback will test the Tigers’ defense.

No. 7 Miami rolls into Clemson coming off a bye week and a 3-0 start that’s featured an explosive offense behind quarterback D’Eriq King and fast defense capable of forcing turnovers.

Dabo Swinney spoke with the media today ahead of what he calls Clemson’s biggest test on the schedule.