SC Attorney General’s Office honors victims of domestic violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Attorney General’s office held a virtual ceremony this morning, to remember victims of domestic violence.

The 23rd annual Silent Witness Ceremony was live streamed on the office’s Facebook page. It remembers the men and women killed as a result of domestic violence in 2019.

Each year, the State House ceremony marks each victim with a life-sized silhouette and has one additional silhouette to represent unknown victims.