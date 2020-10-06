UofSC reports three new cases of COVID-19 in latest dashboard update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard and reports three new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Two of these cases are students.

This brings the total number of active cases on campus to 38. According to UofSC, 1,024 test results were reported in the latest testing period with a percent positive rate of 0.5%.

To access the full coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.