AG Wilson shares details of $37 million grant for victims services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina law enforcement agencies and other groups will soon have some help in providing assistance to crime victims.

Today Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the details of a $37 million victims services grant. Wilson says the grant will go to non-profit groups, law enforcement agencies, solicitor’s offices, and state agencies and are used to provide services to crime victims and their families. Sistercare is among the non-profit organizations receiving funds from this grant.