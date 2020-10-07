DHEC: 556 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 27 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 556 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 27 additional deaths, bringing South Carolina’s total number of cases to 148,334 and 3,300 total deaths.

DHEC reports receiving 4,309 test results Tuesday which returned a percent positive rate of 12.9%, the same as the previous day.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.