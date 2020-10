Former Gamecock signs with Lions practice squad

The Detroit Lions signed a former Gamecock and Tiger running back Wednesday.

Tavien Feaster will join the Lions practice squad, according to the team.

#Lions have signed free agent RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 7, 2020

After going undrafted last season, he spent training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars then about a week with the New York Giants before being released.

Feaster played for both Carolina and Clemson in his college career, rushing for 20 touchdowns combined.