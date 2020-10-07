Numerous collection locations throughout the Midlands for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– October 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which aims to take on the problem of prescription drug abuse by providing collection centers around the country where people can safely dispose of their unused prescriptions.

Many police and public safety departments throughout the Midlands are setting up collection locations where you can dispose of any unused prescription drugs. The collection locations will be open on October 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Prescription drug take back sites can be found at the following locations:

Cayce Department of Public Safety CVS- 2410 Charleston Hwy, Cayce, SC 29033 CVS- 500 Knox Abbott Dr, Cayce, SC 29033

West Columbia Police Department Bi-Lo- 2349 Augusta Rd, West Columbia, SC 29169 West Columbia Police Department- 200 N 12th St, West Columbia, SC 29169 Walgreens- 1537 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia, SC 29033 Medicine Mart-1300 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169

Forest Acres Police Department- 5205 N Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29206

Prisma Health Richland Palmetto Health Richland, facing Harden St- 5 Richland Medical Park Dr, Columbia, SC 29203

Springdale Police Department (Drop box only)- 2915 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia, SC 29170

Richland County Sheriff’s Department-5623 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department- 521 Gibson Rd, Lexington, SC 29072

Lexington Police Department Walgreens- 5220 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072 CVS- 5608 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072

Irmo Police Department- 1230 Columbia Ave, Irmo, SC 29063

Elgin Police Department Elgin Town Hall- 2469 Main St, Elgin, SC 29045

Chapin Police Department- 157 N Columbia Ct, Chapin, SC 29036

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office The Regional Medical Center-3000 St Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Piggly Wiggly- 2526 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Sumter Police Department- 335 N Lafayette Dr, Sumter, SC 29150

Camden Police Department- 816 W Dekalb St, Camden, SC 29020

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office- 550 Wilson Rd, Newberry, SC 29108

Chester Police Department Walmart- 1691 J A Cochran Bypass, Chester, SC 29706

Aiken Department of Public Safety Clyburn Center- 1000 Clyburn Pl, Aiken, SC 29801 TLC Medical Centre Inc.- 190 Crepe Myrtle Dr, Aiken, SC 29803

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office Sandhills Medical- 645 S 7th St, McBee, SC 29101



For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and to find additional collection locations, visit takebackday.dea.gov.