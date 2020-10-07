Numerous collection locations throughout the Midlands for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– October 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which aims to take on the problem of prescription drug abuse by providing collection centers around the country where people can safely dispose of their unused prescriptions.
Many police and public safety departments throughout the Midlands are setting up collection locations where you can dispose of any unused prescription drugs. The collection locations will be open on October 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Prescription drug take back sites can be found at the following locations:
- Cayce Department of Public Safety
- CVS- 2410 Charleston Hwy, Cayce, SC 29033
- CVS- 500 Knox Abbott Dr, Cayce, SC 29033
- West Columbia Police Department
- Bi-Lo- 2349 Augusta Rd, West Columbia, SC 29169
- West Columbia Police Department- 200 N 12th St, West Columbia, SC 29169
- Walgreens- 1537 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia, SC 29033
- Medicine Mart-1300 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169
- Forest Acres Police Department- 5205 N Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29206
- Prisma Health Richland
- Palmetto Health Richland, facing Harden St- 5 Richland Medical Park Dr, Columbia, SC 29203
- Springdale Police Department (Drop box only)- 2915 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia, SC 29170
- Richland County Sheriff’s Department-5623 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223
- Lexington County Sheriff’s Department- 521 Gibson Rd, Lexington, SC 29072
- Lexington Police Department
- Walgreens- 5220 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072
- CVS- 5608 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072
- Irmo Police Department- 1230 Columbia Ave, Irmo, SC 29063
- Elgin Police Department
- Elgin Town Hall- 2469 Main St, Elgin, SC 29045
- Chapin Police Department- 157 N Columbia Ct, Chapin, SC 29036
- Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
- The Regional Medical Center-3000 St Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118
- Piggly Wiggly- 2526 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29115
- Sumter Police Department- 335 N Lafayette Dr, Sumter, SC 29150
- Camden Police Department- 816 W Dekalb St, Camden, SC 29020
- Newberry County Sheriff’s Office- 550 Wilson Rd, Newberry, SC 29108
- Chester Police Department
- Walmart- 1691 J A Cochran Bypass, Chester, SC 29706
- Aiken Department of Public Safety
- Clyburn Center- 1000 Clyburn Pl, Aiken, SC 29801
- TLC Medical Centre Inc.- 190 Crepe Myrtle Dr, Aiken, SC 29803
- Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office
- Sandhills Medical- 645 S 7th St, McBee, SC 29101
For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and to find additional collection locations, visit takebackday.dea.gov.