Candlelight vigil held for fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A candlelight vigil was held last night for a Myrtle Beach police officer killed in the line of duty.

Family and friends gathered at Saint James Catholic Church to remember and honor the life of Officer Jacob Hancher. Hancher died last week when a response to a domestic disturbance erupted into gunfire.

Flags will fly at half staff tomorrow across the state in honor of Officer Hancher.