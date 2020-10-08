CPD: Wanted suspect for fatal shooting on Senate Street turns himself in

1/2 (Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept.) Zachery Williams

2/2 (Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Xavier Glover



COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Columbia Police Department says a wanted suspect in a fatal shooting on Senate Street Sunday has turned himself in this morning.

Zachery Williams, 20, faces charges for murder, armed robbery, and having a weapon during a violent crime for the death of Wesley Brown, 26.

Xavier Glover, 20, was also arrested for murder and armed robbery.

Authorities say Glover and Williams saw Brown walking alone on Senate Street Sunday, October 4th.

According to investigators, Williams stole a personal belonging from Brown and fatally shot him.

Police say Williams will be taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where Glover was also taken to.

This incident remains under investigation.