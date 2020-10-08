DHEC: 859 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its latest coronavirus data for the state as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 859 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths. This makes South Carolina’s total number of coronavirus cases 149,219 with 3,311 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 7,247 test results Wednesday which returned a percent positive rate of 11.8%.

DHEC also says they issued an order requiring nursing homes and community residential care facilities licensed by DHEC to submit a weekly report on each facility’s current visitation status. DHEC says these reports will be available every Tuesday, beginning October 13, at scdhec.gov/visitation. The reports say whether or not the facility is allowing visitation (and if not, why) as well as the number of residents who participated in a visit the past week. DHEC says the order is made in an effort to protect the health of residents and workers as well as providing safe visitations with guests.