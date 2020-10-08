Lakota Medical donates 200,000 masks to SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, the Office of the Governor announced that Lakota Medical donated 200,000 masks to the state of South Carolina, a value of $500,000. The Office of the Governor says the masks will be used to supplement PPE supplies at schools, long-term care facilities, healthcare facilities, for first responders and other organizations or agencies if their own supplies become critically low.

“Lakota Medical’s generosity is a shining example of an innovative business stepping up and providing for their communities during a time of need,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This donation will help fight the spread of COVID-19 and get protective equipment to the South Carolinians who need it most.”