Lakota Medical donates 200,000 masks to SC

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, the Office of the Governor announced that Lakota Medical donated 200,000 masks to the state of South Carolina, a value of $500,000. The Office of the Governor says the masks will be used to supplement PPE supplies at schools, long-term care facilities, healthcare facilities, for first responders and other organizations or agencies if their own supplies become critically low.

“Lakota Medical’s generosity is a shining example of an innovative business stepping up and providing for their communities during a time of need,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This donation will help fight the spread of COVID-19 and get protective equipment to the South Carolinians who need it most.”

Categories: State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts