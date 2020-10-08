Orangeburg teenager arrested for attempted murder after car accident/shooting

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A teenager has been arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery in Orangeburg County.

Jykeem Johnson, 18, who has both Orangeburg and Calhoun County addresses, faces charges of attempted murder in one case and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in a second case.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson’s first charges came from an October 2 incident in which he robbed a relative at gunpoint, taking another firearm, a quantity of cash and clothing after a dispute over missing money.

The attempted murder charge comes from an incident where a 19-year-old victim was shot multiple times after a multi-vehicle accident on October 4 on Charleston Highway and Weatherford Road just before 1 a.m.

“These are two separate instances in which this person committed very violent crimes against his victims,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “One of his victims is still attempting to recover from serious gunshot wounds.”