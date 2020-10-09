20 new cases of COVID-19 reported at UofSC since Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard and reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday. 18 of these cases are students. The total number of active cases on campus is now 46.

UofSC says 2,507 tests were conducted since Tuesday, more than twice as many as the previous testing period, and there was a percent positive rate of 1.06%.

For a full look at the UofSC coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard.