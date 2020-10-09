DHEC: 874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 150,033 with 3,325 deaths.

DHEC says they received 7,665 test results on Thursday which yielded a percent positive rate of 11.4%.

On Friday, DHEC also released new guidelines for outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.