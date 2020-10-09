Flags at half-staff for fallen Myrtle Beach Officer Jacob Hancher

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings to be at half-staff today in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach Police Private First Class Officer Jacob Hancher.

Authorities say Officer Hancher was killed in the line of duty after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, October 3.

According to investigators, officers were responding to a domestic violence call around 10 p.m., when John Aycoth, 20, fired at law enforcement.

Investigators say Aycoth and Officer Hancher were both killed in the shootout and another officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the fallen officer was also a volunteer firefighter.

Police say Officer Hancher’s funeral will be at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 2101 N Oak Street today from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The McMillan-Small Funeral Home says he will be buried in Waldorf, Maryland on Tuesday.