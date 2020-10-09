Harrison, Graham face off over COVID-19 testing ahead of second debate

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, Jaime Harrison, released a statement Thursday saying he plans to take a Coronavirus test before Friday night’s second debate, and wants the Republican incumbent, Senator Lindsey Graham to take one as well.

Harrison saying, in light of recent events including, President Trump and at least a dozen of others in his inner circle testing postive for COVID-19, both political parties need to ‘put people before political campaigning.’

With just a few hours before the second South Carolina senatorial debate Harrison claims, if Graham will not be tested, he would not be able to ‘responsibly’ conduct a face to face debate with him without putting his family, staff, and even Senator Graham’s staff at ‘ an unnecessary risk’.

According to Harrison moderators and panelists have all agreed to be tested for the airborne virus prior to the second face off and is hoping Graham will follow suit. Saying in part,

“Sen. Graham should follow the example of Vice President Mike Pence, and follow his own precedent from the last debate, and take a COVID test.”

But Harrison says it is especially important now since reports have surfaced claiming three of Graham’s Senate collegues who have also tested positive, met with Senator Graham just 8 days ago.

Senator Graham took to Twitter to fire back, claiming Harrison is demanding special treatment, and the only reason getting tested matters to him now is because of his fear of ‘scrutiny’.

Graham wrote an open letter posted to his Twitter page saying if Harrison ‘can’t interact with South Carolinaians on the terms they live their lives, he should not be their Senator.’

Senator Graham continued his stance by saying that he does that the coronavirus pandemic in the state and country seriously, and has even seeked testing when required to do so. Graham made it clear however, that he will continue to take to advice given to him by his doctor, not his political opponent.

Senator Graham says what Jamie Harrison decides to do is his choice, but Graham says he will be there ready to debate in person.

The upcoming debate is set to take place in Spartanburg October 9 and a third debate in Columbia in late October.