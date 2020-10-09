One suspect in Michigan Gov. kidnapping plot in custody in the Midlands

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- One of the suspects in the plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer is in custody in Columbia.

20201009bellar

Paul Bellar
Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Paul Bellar was arrested on Wednesday in Richland County by Homeland Security. Bellar is charged with providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership, and federal firearms charges. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

A total of 13 people were arrested in connection with the plot to kidnap democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts